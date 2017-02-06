Lady Gaga Nailed her half time performs last night!

Opening the show from the roof of the NRG Stadium and also taking a very subtle jab at President Trump by performing a mash-up of performance of God Bless America/This Land is Your Land. Then Gaga quoted from the Pledge of Allegiance: “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”Get it? Lady Gaga continued the rest of her 13-minute performance with high energy and a several of her hits. She ended the performance with a mic drop and catching a football in mid air…The show cost about $10 million to put on….



Also last night, Taylor Swift kicked off the Super Bowl weekend by headlining AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert by playing a number of her hits including her Fifty Shades Darker track, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’; she was introduced by her friend and Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose. Taylor also performed ‘Better Man’, a song she wrote for country group Little Big Town, and Calvin Harris & Rihanna’s ‘This Is What You Came For’ (another song Taylor helped to write). But, the big news out of last night’s show came when Taylor revealed to the crowd that this would be her only show for the year!

Blue Ivy gets her own fragrance line…

There is more big news coming from the Carter family, as it was just announced that Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, will be coming out with her very own fragrance line as well as video games and haircare products… All things she doesn’t know much about at the age of 5!

Ariana Grande and John Legend have given their spin on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast theme song which was originally recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson; it was done in 1991.