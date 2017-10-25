Las Vegas wants Adele!

The Wynn Hotel has its eyes on Adele for a year long residency. This is the same hotel who employed David Guetta as their pool house DJ! The money is right, so right that if Adele takes the gig she will be the highest paid resident making about $500,000 per show. The deal is worth about $33 million , which means she’d just have to do one show a week.

Bosses are putting the ­finishing touches to their offer to Adele and they plan and will pitch the deal to Adele’s representatives for consideration in January.