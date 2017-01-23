Live from New York… it’s Alessia Cara!

The 20-year-old Canadian singer will be the musical guest on the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. “This is happening,” Cara shared on Twitter. “My head is spinning.” Cara will be the third Canadian artist on SNL this season and the ninth Canadian female solo artist to perform on the show since its debut in 1975. (Earlier this season, Shawn Mendes became the ninth solo male Canadian artist.) Cara is also the youngest Canadian female since Avril Lavigne, then 19, first performed on the show in 2003. Cara will perform on the episode of SNL hosted by Kristen Stewart.

The track list for Fifty Shades Darker has finally been released. It’ll include Zayn and Taylor Swift‘s I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, Halsey‘s Not Afraid Anymore and a brand new track by Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj called Bom Bidi Bom and according to Nick, it’ll be ‘prime baby-making music.’

The remainder of the track-list will include new songs from John Legend, Sia and Tove Lo. Miguel did a remake of Beyonce’s Crazy in Love and although it’s featured in the film’s trailer, it did not make the album cut.Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack will be available on Feb. 10, the exact same day it’ll hit theatres.

The U.S. Secret Service will reportedly open an investigation into Madonna after the singer told demonstrators at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday that she has often thought of “blowing up the White House.”

During a profanity-laced speech at the protest rally in Washington, D.C. Saturday, Madonna said she had felt “angry” and “outraged” over Donald Trump becoming the country’s 45th president.

A spokesman for the Secret Service reportedly told The Gateway Pundit that the agency was “aware” of the singer’s comments and would open an investigation, though the final decision on whether to prosecute would be made by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Madonna performed two songs during her appearance at the Women’s March, “Express Yourself” and “Human Nature.”

During “Human Nature,” the singer changed the song’s lyrics to include “Donald Trump, suck a d***.”