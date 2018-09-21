Male Menopause Is Real!

It’s a part of getting older. For men, they may experience low testosterone and some doctors are noticing that male menopause is coming on in men at younger ages. Clinicians say the reason its coming on soon is due to stress and obesity.

After the age of 40, men may see a slow decrease in testosterone and by the age of 80 men will have 50% less T than they did as a young guy.

Male Menopause causes insomnia, weight gain, decrease in muscle mass and bone density. They may also experience anger and depression as well have issues in the bedroom…

CNN