Man Goes Nude Prior To Work Out At Planet Fitness…Why?

Perhaps a lesson to those who come up with company slogans. People can take them literally!

A Massachusetts man stripped down to his birthday suit prior to his work out at Planet Fitness…Why? because it was a judgement free zone!

The man, Eric Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct for taking off his clothes and after doing yoga poses on a mat at a New Hampshire Planet Fitness. During Stagno’s arrest, police say he allegedly referenced Planet Fitness’ slogan that it is a “Judgement Free Zone.”

Source

Slogan’s that can be taken the wrong way…(Buzz feed list)

1. “Is it in you?” (Gatorade)

2. “Got milk?” (California Milk Processor Board)

3. “Once you pop, you can’t stop.” (Pringles)

4. “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.” (Snickers)

5. “Taste the rainbow.” (Skittles)

6. “Betcha can’t eat just one.” (Lay’s)

7. “Good to the last drop.” (Maxwell House)

8. “Teeny doesn’t mean weeny.” (iPod Mini)

9. “Where’s the beef?” (Wendy’s)

10. “Finger-lickin’ good!” (KFC)

11. “I ate the bones.” (KFC)

12. “Think small.” (Volkswagon)

13. “Think big.” (IMAX)

14. “Keeps going and going and going.” (Energizer)

15. “A little dab’ll do ya!” (Brylcreem)

16. “Let your fingers do the walking.” (Yellow Pages)

17. “Pleasing people the world over.” (Holiday Inn)

18. “Bop it! Twist it! Pull it!” (Bop It)

19. “Beauty outside. Beast inside.” (Mac Pro)

20. “Melts in your mouth, not in your hands.” (M&M’s)