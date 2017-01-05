Mariah Carey has parted ways with her creative director and choreographer!

It appears that the blame in on him as reports suggest it was Anthony Burrell’s decision not to feature backing singers for Mariah’s live televised performance, which turned into a disaster when the superstar couldn’t hear the music through her in-ear monitors and had to give up, finding herself onstage alone and awkward with her dancers. Anthony Burrell was featured in Mariah’s new Reality show…Sources close to Mariah insist Burrell’s departure has nothing to do with her New Year’s Eve disaster.

Who new Cellulite was sexy!

Lena Dunham has saluted the editors of Glamour magazine for not Photoshopping her cellulite out of shots in their new February issue. All 4 Girl stars are on the cover, all wearing crazy platform shoes and baring a lot of leg….

Lena took to Instagram to phrase Glamour for not photoshopping her! She wrote on social media in part; “Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all,” she concluded.

Jimmy Fallon will host the Golden Globes this Sunday.

The Tonight Show host was interviewed by people.com and asked who may be helping him out with his opening…. We know now that Ryan Reynolds will be a part of it and perhaps Tina Fey… Jimmy isn’t giving us much other than to say, you’ll have to tune in and watch…The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Someone needs to tell Justin Bieber that a puppy is not just for Christmas.

The 22-year-old has dumped yet ANOTHER pet, this time his seven-month-old chow chow named Todd. The singer offloaded the dog on his dancer CJ Salvador, who then discovered the animal needed an $8,000 surgery. Salvador told TMZ that Bieber handed him over because he couldn’t care for him due to his work schedule. He then set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the surgery, asking followers to donate to save the dog instead of giving him a present for his birthday, which lands on Friday. Within 22 hours he had raised more than $8,500, thanks largely to three separate donations totaling $6,000 from ‘Jayden Smith’. Justin meanwhile has not yet contributed any money to save his former pet of six months