Meghan Markle Going To Pippa’s Wedding With Prince Harry?

Pippa, the younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is set to exchange vows with her fiance James Matthews on May 20, and they are said to have kept the guest list limited to friends and family, with significant others only allowed to attend if the couple is married or engaged. Reports last month suggested Catherine’s brother-in-law Harry would only be allowed to bring Meghan as a guest to the wedding reception, and not the actual ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England… The claims fuel speculation suggesting Harry and Meghan may soon walk down the aisle themselves.

Even Billboard is taking us back to the 90’s….

This year’s Billboard Music Awards may be stacked with the hottest stars of right now, but Celine Dion will be taking us back to 1997. The French-Canadian singer will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Titanic with a performance of the Oscar-winning ballad “My Heart Will Go On.” Both the Titanic soundtrack and its most famous single hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively, in 1998. “My Heart Will Go On” also won Grammys for song of the year and record of the year in 1999. Along with Dion, another pop legend will be performing an iconic ’90s smash at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Cher is set to perform her hit “Believe,” in line with her receiving the Icon Award. The Billboard Music Awards will air May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dubbed the most depressing Eminem listening party ever! It was in a court room in new Zealand…

Eminem is currently suing the New Zealand’s National Party for using the song, or a song that sounds EXACTLY like it, in one of their ads. Eminem filed the suit in 2014 and it’s just found it’s way to court last week. The party obtained the track from the Australian production music library and stands by their right to use it. The track is literally called, “Eminem-Esque,” which doesn’t help their case at all.

Oh, My good- Becky’s butt is 25!

Oh, my God, Becky … “Baby Got Back” is 25 years old! Yes, twenty-five years ago, “Baby Got Back” was released!

The song has appeared in movies, TV shows, it’s been apart of endless sitcom jokes, etc… However, when it debuted many people took it to heart as an anthem of body positivity.