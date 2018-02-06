Melissa McCarthy Has A New Movie Coming Out!
Looks Amazing!
It’s called “Life of the Party” and it was debuted yesterday on the Ellen show!
McCathy’s husband Ben Falcone directed and the comedy is said to be inspired by Rodney Dangerfield’s Back to School!
The movie is about a lady’s husband leaving her, and she decides to follow her daughter and go back to college.
LIFE OF THE PARTY – Official Trailer 1
This Mother’s Day weekend, Melissa McCarthy is the #LifeOfTheParty. In theaters May 11.
Posted by Life of the Party Movie on Monday, February 5, 2018