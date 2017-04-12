Michael Bublé’s son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer last year, is doing well.

Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato said Tuesday their three-year-old’s battle is not over and he will continue to need regular check-ups. Both Lopilato, an actress in her native Argentina, and Vancouver’s Bublé put their careers on hold to care for Noah following his diagnosis. The couple also has a 15-month-old son, Elias. “We are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow,” Lopilato said at a press conference for her new film.

On Tuesday, Lopilato admitted her perspective on life has changed.

”When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us,” explained Lopilato. “Now I value life much more, the now and the today. Thank God, my son is well.” She also thanked fans for their support and best wishes.

Friends… The Musical? How you doing?

Yes, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Pheobe will be there for you, singing their hearts out, as they “navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.” Written by pop culture parody masters Bob and Tobly McSmith ― the brains behind previous off-Broadway hits “90210! The Musical!,” “Katdashians! The Musical!” and the “Saved by the Bell” parody “Bayside! The Musical!” In some of their past productions, the McSmiths have convinced former cast members to guest star for a show or two. We don’t expect to see anyone making cameos this time around, but who knows? Tickets for “Friends! The Musical!” go on sale in June. The show will open sometime in Fall 2017 at the Triad Theater in New York.

Alanis Morissette’s former music manager’s has publicly apologized for stealing millions from the singer.

In January, Jonathan Schwartz pleaded guilty to stealing US$4.8 million from the Ironic singer, 42, over a period of four years. He also admitted to taking $2 million from other clients. Schwartz, who will be sentenced for his crimes next month, has penned an open letter of apology to his victims, family and colleagues which was published on Tuesday via The Hollywood Reporter.

Musician J. Geils, founder of The J. Geils Band has died

Known for such peppy early 80s pop hits as “Love Stinks,” ”Freeze Frame“ and ”Centerfold,“ has died in his Massachusetts home at 71. “A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes,” police said in a statement.