Middle School Turns Washrooms Into A Room Of Inspiration!

Warren Middle School Forney staff have decided to make their school restrooms a more inviting place! Middle school bathrooms can not only be a place for the obvious but now a place for inspiration…

School washrooms, sometimes are feared by students. It’s where they stare at other girls they feel are prettier then they are… Its where bullies taunt others and it’s where gossip happens…but one school in Dallas, Texas is making their washrooms, a place for positivity!

Check this out!