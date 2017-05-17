Minnie Mouse heels are here and we’re so in love

Subtly designed, these black stilettos feature Minnie’s ears on the back of the ankle – meaning that at first glance, the Disney-theme isn’t too obvious.

Because the ears are at the back, the design can also be easily hidden depending on whether you fancy a Disney-fied look or one that’s casual – you can just cover the ears with a long skirt or trousers.

The heels have been bought to us by shoe label Oscor Tiye, and were produced by Italian designer Muaddi.

Unfortunately for us fans, the one-strap sandals have been advertised at quite the price – ranging anywhere between £415 and £690, depending on the style. ($580US)

Buy them here!