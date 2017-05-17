Listen Live

Minnie Mouse heels are here and we’re so in love

Introducing Minnie Mouse heels.

By Kool Mornings

Subtly designed, these black stilettos feature Minnie’s ears on the back of the ankle – meaning that at first glance, the Disney-theme isn’t too obvious.

Because the ears are at the back, the design can also be easily hidden depending on whether you fancy a Disney-fied look or one that’s casual – you can just cover the ears with a long skirt or trousers.
The heels have been bought to us by shoe label Oscor Tiye, and were produced by Italian designer Muaddi.
Unfortunately for us fans, the one-strap sandals have been advertised at quite the price – ranging anywhere between £415 and £690, depending on the style. ($580US)

Buy them here!

