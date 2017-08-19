Misbehaving for COPE Service Dogs!

It was a very Hot evening at the 3rd Annual Misbehaving in support of Misbehaving in support of COPE Service dogs! Dale and Charlie hosted the event will Darryl on the Drive Auctioned off some of Simcoe County’s finest! Our very own boss, Dave Carr agreed to offer up his service package all for these incredible animals and the people that train them! Check out some of the highlights!

Too Much Fun!