Mom Uses Breast Milk for Bake Sale Brownies

A Facebook page known as Sanctimommy posted an anonymous message from a mother asking for advice from her fellow parents. She wanted to know if she was in the wrong for using breast milk in the brownies she made for her child’s bake sale.

The mommy thought it was NBD, but it was in fact SUCH A BIG DEAL. One person commented, “breast milk can carry diseases, which is why legit donation services screen the milk before passing it along to moms and their babies. Secretly feeding children that aren’t yours baked goods with your bodily fluids in them in gross.”

The FDA agrees that it”s “unsafe to feed a child with breast milk from a source other than the baby’s mother without screening, as it leads the risk of exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, to chemical contaminants, such as some illegal drugs, and to a limited number of prescription drugs that might be in the human milk.”