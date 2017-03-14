Need to Spruce up your Spring Wardrobe? Check out these New Mom Jeans!

Introducing the “Clear Knee Mom Jeans!” Holla!

They’re mom jeans (you know, that mid-waisted, straight leg fit that flatters the very few) but with large plastic rectangles in place of denim over the knees.

Maybe this is a cool new trend people over the age of 21 simply cannot understand.

Maybe knees are the new erogenous zone to display proudly to the world. I never found knees sexy!

Perhaps these jeans are for those days when you’ve actually bothered to shave your legs above the shins and you want to show off your hard work to the world.

They are made my Topshop and available at Nordstrom for $95