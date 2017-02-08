Netflix Announces Premiere Date For ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5

When we last saw the ladies of Litchfield prison, things were pretty intense. After a prison-wide riot, the final episode of season 4 ended with inmate Daya Diaz standing over CO Humphrey.

Does Diaz pull the trigger? Well, we don’t know the answer. But, we do know that Season 5 will hit Netflix on June 9th.

OITNB star Danielle Brooks (Taystee) told the The Hollywood Reporter that the fifth season will take place over a span of 3 days at Litchfield, so we should prepare for a “very detailed, very intense” season.

Watch the trailer for Season 5 below:

(Main Image courtesy of Netflix)