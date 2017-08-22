Netflix Lost a Bit of its Chill yesterday!
The Eclipse yesterday was the reason that millions of kids went outside for the first time in 2017!
People of all ages were looking at the sky, when they could have be watching their screens. So much in fact, that Netflix lost a bit of its chill yesterday! Viewership went down yesterday because of the Solar Eclipse! Netflix took to its twitter feed to express its outrage!
 
but really, there was a 10% drop in plays during the eclipse today. Well played, Moon
— Netflix US (@netflix) August 22, 2017