Listen Live

Netflix Lost a Bit of its Chill yesterday!

The Eclipse yesterday was the reason that millions of kids went outside for the first time in 2017!

By Dirt/Divas

People of all ages were looking at the sky, when they could have be watching their screens. So much in fact, that Netflix lost a bit of its chill yesterday! Viewership went down yesterday because of the Solar Eclipse! Netflix took to its twitter feed to express its outrage!

&nbsp

Related posts

Game Of Thrones Carpool Karaoke Episode Is Coming

A Sequel for Dirty Dancing?

Despacito is just a week away from making history!