New Kevin Spacey Movie Has Been Pulled From A Big Film Festival

The new movie starring Kevin Spacey, “All the Money in the World” has been pulled from the AFI Fest premiere following the sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement Monday, Sony’s TriStar Pictures said it was withdrawing the film from the Los Angeles festival because “it would be inappropriate to celebrate a gala at this difficult time.” It had been slated to be the festival’s closing night film on November 16.

“All the Money in the World” is anticipated being a big release and an Oscar contender…The movie’s wide release date is still scheduled for December 22nd…

By the way- Kevin Spacey has checked into rehab…