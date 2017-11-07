New Kevin Spacey Movie Has Been Pulled From A Big Film Festival
More people are coming forward accusing Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct!
The new movie starring Kevin Spacey, “All the Money in the World” has been pulled from the AFI Fest premiere following the sexual misconduct allegations.
In a statement Monday, Sony’s TriStar Pictures said it was withdrawing the film from the Los Angeles festival because “it would be inappropriate to celebrate a gala at this difficult time.” It had been slated to be the festival’s closing night film on November 16.
“All the Money in the World” is anticipated being a big release and an Oscar contender…The movie’s wide release date is still scheduled for December 22nd…
By the way- Kevin Spacey has checked into rehab…