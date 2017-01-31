New Phone Scam! Be aware!

See, this is why it pays to never answer your phone.



There’s a new phone scam going on where the first thing the person asks is, “Can you hear me?” Your instinct will be to say, “Yes”; if you do, you’re screwed.

Because they’re recording you saying “Yes” so they can play that back when they use your stolen credit card number to buy something and the credit card company calls to confirm the purchase.

So if you get a call that starts off with “Can you hear me?” just hang up. Or if you think it might be a legitimate call, don’t say “Yes.” Say something like, “I can hear you.”