New School needs frosted windows due to nudists living nearby

A new school is set to have frosted windows installed – because the neighbour is a naturist.

Council bosses unanimously agreed to install the glass after being contacted by Antoni Bogulak, 74, who revealed he liked to sunbathe naked.

He told a committee meeting he wanted to continue ‘sunbathing in the buff’ but didn’t want to cause offence to pupils or staff.

His home in Angus, Scotland, will be in the new £8.7 million building’s direct line of sight.

Retired Mr Bogulak said: ‘I have been a naturist for 40 years and if this one window is in the line of sight of my garden then it will affect my ability to occasionally sunbathe in the buff.

Councillors accepted Mr Bogulak’s fears and attached a condition that the window in question, which would be positioned in the stairwell of school, be frosted over.

He lives with his wife, who he said does not share his appetite for naturism and added that his objection was ‘just about privacy’.