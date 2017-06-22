New waterproof travel playing cards stack the deck

The ultimate travel playing cards are coming this summer!

Air Deck is a deck of cards designed for people who travel. Ursus Negenborn and Rune Kippervik created the project because they couldn’t find cards that suited their minimalistic travel style. These cards are about half the size of a regular playing card for easing stowing and are waterproof, super durable against rips and washable.

The project is on Kickstarter for pre-order now (€10 or about $15 CAD) but should available for regular buyer in the near future.