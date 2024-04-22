Today Is Earth Day!
Get involved!
Earth Day happens every year on April 22. Earth Day is also leg day in Canada…
We are all encouraged to skip the car to save the planet. Bike or walk to school or work today…
There are many ways that you can celebrate the occasion with activities that both honour and protect the planet.
For more info on how you can get involved, CLICK HERE!
- Shop at eco-friendly stores
- Plant a tree
- Cook an all-green meal
- Pick up garbage alongside the beach, lake or around the neighbourhood
- Purchase food from a local market
- Walk or bike to work
- Take photos of nature
- Strategize fun ways to reuse items
- Donate gently worn clothing
- 10.Grow a garden
- 11.Spend time outside
- 12.Reduce plastic use