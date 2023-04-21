SATURDAY IS EARTH DAY! HERE ARE THE TOP FIVE QUESTIONS WE’RE GOOGLING

Earth Day is coming up, so Google Trend posted the top questions people have been asking about it. We did the legwork so you don’t have to. Here are the top five questions, with an answer for each one . . .

1. “When is Earth Day?” This Saturday. It’s always April 22nd.”

2. “When was the first Earth Day?” 53 years ago on April 22nd, 1970. So this will be the 54th time it’s been celebrated.

3. “Why is Earth Day important?” It helps raise awareness for environmental causes. According to EarthDay.org, the first Earth Day helped pass the Clean Water Act and also got Nixon to create the Environmental Protection Agency.

4. “Why was Earth Day created?” Before 1970, there were no laws protecting the environment. Factories could pump out as much smoke as they wanted, or dump toxic waste in rivers, and it was perfectly legal.

5. “Who started Earth Day?” A Senator from Wisconsin named Gaylord Nelson. But a college kid named Denis Hayes gets credit too for coordinating it. Students at 2,000 colleges and 10,000 other schools took part.