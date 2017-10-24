New Wine available with half the calories.

If you love wine, but don’t love what it does to your waist line, here’s a treat! Guilt-free wine with 50% less calories!

According to Drink Aware, a 175 ml glass of wine has about 159 calories- the same as half a burger…

Available in Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz and rosé, each glass claims to contain just 86 calories per 175ml glass.

There are wines available now that claim to have cut the calories by reducing the alcohol, but these M&S wines have kept the booze….

The wine is made by M&S in Stettenbosch, South Africa, by Journey’s End Winery. It’s called Sumika which means “light” in Japanese