Nun Dies Trying to Fight Katy Perry In Court over Convent Sale

Last year we learned that Katy Perry was trying to buy an old convent…But the sale of the eight-acre property to Katy has been challenged in court by two nuns who used to live there…

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, an 89-year-old Roman Catholic nun, and Sister Rita Callanan have been trying to sell the convent to a restaurateur who planned to convert the holy property into a hotel…The deal would be with $15.5 million, however, the current owners have already been in talks to sell Katy Perry the property for $14.5 million who had planned to live there…

All this stress clearly was too much for Sister Catherine, who died in court during the dispute. Sister Rita has now taken over the battled and started a crowdfunding page asking for donations in hopes of keeping the Convent open…