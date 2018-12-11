“OCD” Christmas Pajamas Under Fire For Being Insensitive!

There’s a UK based retailer that’s been blasted on line from people all over the world who claim that these PJ’s are insensitive to those who actually suffer from OCD or Obsessive -compulsive disorder.

OCD, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a condition in which a pattern of unreasonable thoughts and fears (obsessions) leads someone to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). An estimated 2.2 million adults, or 1 percent of the U.S. population, suffers from the illness, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America reports.

The company who makes this PJ’s annually is BooHoo have dropped the nightwear from their website due to overwhelming complaints from people!

I find this really appalling first @TKMaxx_UK now @boohoo… This is highly offensive to people who actually suffer with OCD. It’s not some funny little phrase to throw on a tshirt it’s a DISORDER. It’s in the name! pic.twitter.com/SGf4ffUmik — Josh Cooper (@IllustratorJosh) December 1, 2018