It’s common knowledge that cotton underwear is the best choice for the health of your south mouth…

Many people, myself included ignore this advice for the sake of fashion and fornication, opting for lace or satin…

Yahoo news reports that three countries, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, effectively banned lace panties in 2014. The bans aren’t about modesty or concerns about what people might be doing in the privacy of their bedrooms.

Instead, these governments think that lace underwear without a cotton lining is unhygienic and poses a threat to one’s health. In the wake of these bans, protests broke out as women demanded the right to choose their underwear.

Most doctors agree that cotton knickers are the way to go, as they are a very gentle, absorbent and breathable material…

Synthetic materials like spandex and nylon may trap moisture and heat. This creates “an ideal environment for bacteria and yeast to grow and cause infection…

According to expert, if you are prone to yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, or urinary tract infections, panties with cotton crotches may decrease your risk of developing infections…