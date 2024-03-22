THE WORST THINGS TO WEAR ON A FIRST DATE

Imagine you’re on a first date with someone who’s smart, funny, good looking, and maybe “the one”. Now imagine they’re wearing a full tracksuit. Still interested? Someone polled 3,000 Americans from all walks of life, and asked if a poor fashion choice or two would make them say “no” to a second date.

Only 13% said it wouldn’t matter at all, 56% said they’d factor it in, and 31% said total dealbreaker. They wouldn’t go on a second date even if the person seemed like a good match in other ways.

Here are eight fashion choices that at least one in five Americans would see as a big red flag on a first date . . .

1. Wearing a full tracksuit. 28% said red flag.

2. A full designer outfit, head-to-toe. One in four think it’s a turnoff.

3. Crocs.

4. Oversized sunglasses, especially if it’s night.

5. Anything with huge logos on it.

6. A shirt that’s way too tight.

7. Ankle socks with sneakers.

8. Ripped skinny jeans.

A few more that could ruin your chances: 14% would be turned off by a man-purse, fedoras, 14%, camo, 11%, a vest with overly large arm holes, 10%, and a band logo t-shirt, 9%.

74% overall said a half-decent fashion sense is at least somewhat important when it comes to who they’re interested in dating.