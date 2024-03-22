THE WORST THINGS TO WEAR ON A FIRST DATE
TRACKSUIT AND CROCS
Imagine you’re on a first date with someone who’s smart, funny, good looking, and maybe “the one”. Now imagine they’re wearing a full tracksuit. Still interested? Someone polled 3,000 Americans from all walks of life, and asked if a poor fashion choice or two would make them say “no” to a second date.
Only 13% said it wouldn’t matter at all, 56% said they’d factor it in, and 31% said total dealbreaker. They wouldn’t go on a second date even if the person seemed like a good match in other ways.
Here are eight fashion choices that at least one in five Americans would see as a big red flag on a first date . . .
1. Wearing a full tracksuit. 28% said red flag.
2. A full designer outfit, head-to-toe. One in four think it’s a turnoff.
3. Crocs.
4. Oversized sunglasses, especially if it’s night.
5. Anything with huge logos on it.
6. A shirt that’s way too tight.
7. Ankle socks with sneakers.
8. Ripped skinny jeans.
A few more that could ruin your chances: 14% would be turned off by a man-purse, fedoras, 14%, camo, 11%, a vest with overly large arm holes, 10%, and a band logo t-shirt, 9%.
74% overall said a half-decent fashion sense is at least somewhat important when it comes to who they’re interested in dating.