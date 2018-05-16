Ontario Provincial Parks Open Friday – Top Tips for Camping

Ontario’s Provincial Parks are turning 125 in 2018! It all started in 1893 with the creation of Canada’s first provincial park, Algonquin. Today, Ontario Parks protects 340 provincial parks, which encompasses just under 8% of Ontario, an area larger than Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island combined.

These are some must-visit Provincial Parks this Summer and they all happen to be within easy driving distance from Simcoe County…

Grundy Lake

Arrowhead

We open for the season this Friday! Time to plan your visit! pic.twitter.com/aiUIo8JCTx — Arrowhead Prov Park (@ArroPark) May 15, 2018

Killbear – Opened last weekend

Turtles and snakes are out and about! Please keep your eyes open for them while driving @KillbearPP pic.twitter.com/kqSjsg8zAk — KillbearPP (@KillbearPP) May 16, 2018

Algonquin

Snapped yesterday by one of our Park Rangers from the Canoe Lake Access Point. Finally feeling like spring! 🛶 pic.twitter.com/brYgINEOH6 — Algonquin Park (@Algonquin_PP) May 10, 2018

Six Mile Lake

#camping with my #wife @30kats A post shared by lyndsey (@lyndsey_cee) on May 11, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Top 3 Tips for Camping with Kids