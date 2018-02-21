Listen Live

Oprah And Steven Spielberg Have Donated $500,000 Each

Celebrities are stepping up!

By Dirt/Divas

Oprah and Steven Spielberg have donated $500,000 each to help in the effort for better gun control. The pair have joined George Clooney and his wife Amal who started this action for gun control pledges following last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The donations from the stars will go towards “Our Lives protest for meaningful gun control,” which is set for March 24th in Washington D.C.

The rally is being organized by students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student killed 17 people during a sickening shoot-out.

George and Amal started this pledge to help students cover all costs for this event.

Related posts

Is Jessica Biel Pregnant?

Rachel Homan’s Husband Missed Her Big Moment Because He Was Getting Beer!

Bill Gates Will Guest Star On The Big Bang Theory!