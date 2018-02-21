Oprah and Steven Spielberg have donated $500,000 each to help in the effort for better gun control. The pair have joined George Clooney and his wife Amal who started this action for gun control pledges following last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

The donations from the stars will go towards “Our Lives protest for meaningful gun control,” which is set for March 24th in Washington D.C.

The rally is being organized by students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student killed 17 people during a sickening shoot-out.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

George and Amal started this pledge to help students cover all costs for this event.