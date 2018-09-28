Oprah Is Headed Back To College!

Oprah is heading back to College! On November 15th Oprah will be a guest speaker at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for “A Conversation” with Oprah! This is part of the school’s Chancellor’s Speaker Series that has also brought Stephen King and Meryl Streep to Campus.

Tickets for this epic event will first be made available to UMass Lowell students, faculty and alumni beginning Friday at 10 a.m. The public will then have a chance to reserve spots starting Monday at 10 a.m.