Order of The Spirit Catcher Awards 2017!

Dale & Charlie were honoured to host the 2017 Order of The Spirit Catcher Awards at The Southshore Centre.

The Order of the Spirit Catcher, established in 2000 (replacing the Civic Award of Merit), is the highest honour bestowed by the City to a volunteer (youth and adult) for outstanding service to our community.

Mayor Jeff Lehman was on hand to present the awards to Erica and Zack!

This year’s winners are Zach Hofer for his Youth Mental Health campaign Zach Makes Tracks and Erica Curtis for her outstanding commitment to the community in Barrie.

Dale & Charlie with Shannon Murree, past winner of the Spirit Catcher Award!