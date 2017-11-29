Pamela Anderson Sent Kim Kardashian A Faux Fur Coat As A Christmas Present.

Pam’s fashion line, Me Eco Fur was sent to Kim, who’s known to wear real fur in hopes that she may stop when she sees how nice the faux fur is….Pam sent the coat and a letter attached asking Kim to consider switching from fur to faux as a New Year’s resolution. The coat is worth about $450. The letter from Pam to Kim read in part: “Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur.”

Pam has been very outspoken about animal rights and an active member of PETA.