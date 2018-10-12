People who point out grammar mistakes are JERKS, Science says

Are you one of those people who constantly points out peoples grammar mistakes? Telling them the difference between there, and their? Or the your and you’re?

If so, than science says you’re a JERK

Scientists have found that people who are bothered by online grammatical mistakes have less agreeable personalities than those who let things slide…

Those super sensitive people who point out your types on facebook are generally less open and are more likely to be judggy- this according to psychological testing…

The study also found that extroverted people are less likely to overlook typos and grammatical errors and introverted people have the tendency to judge people who make these errors…