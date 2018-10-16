Place Your Royal Baby Bets!

Are they going to have a boy or girl? What are they going to name their first child?? Its a pretty big deal, this kid is seventh in line to the throne!

Well, the Royal Bookies are already on top of it and placing bets. According to royal reporter, Richard Palmer, so far the name options are pretty traditional: Alice, Arthur, Philip, Victoria…and of course Diana.

But a name that’s definitely NOT going to happen? Samantha. Which is the name of Meghan’s estranged sister.