Plans to play music in school toilets!

A local councillor in Sweden has call for music to be played in school washrooms so kids can go without fear of embarrassment!

This is a problem everywhere; kids don’t feel comfortable going number 2 and sometimes even #1 in school washrooms.

Students themselves admitted they did not go to the toilet during school hours for fear of being heard from the outside the stalls…Ms Cato’s (councillor) suggested design is based on toilets at a newly built music high school in the town, which has music in all toilets.

Her proposal will now have to be voted on by the local authority before it goes ahead.

