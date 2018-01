P!nk scores super mom points with daughter Willow. Willow is a huge fan of Rihanna and thanks to Mom, little 6-year-old Willow was able to meet Rihanna backstage at the Grammy’s…

“Dreams come true,” P!nk posted on Instagram with an exceedingly cute photo of Willow and Rihanna in an embrace. “My daughter lives for this woman. So do I.”