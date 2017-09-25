Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first appearance together

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together- Kinda… It was Saturday night at the opening of Invitus

games. They were not sitting together, however Meghan was seating a few rows in front of him.

Apparently this little stunt was not just to keep the focus on the games, but rather Royal protocol. The rules of the royals state the couples aren’t allowed to sit next to each other at official events unless they are formally engaged. None the less, Meghan looked like she was beaming with pride as Prince Harry gave the opening remarks saying in part to the over 500 athletes, “You are all winners. You are Invictus!”

