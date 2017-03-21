Prosecco Flavoured nail polish is coming!

Just imagine, you’re sitting in your office watching the clocking, thinking about that bottle chilling in the fridge at home… Now you’ll be able to put your fingers in your mouth, have a lick and enjoy the flavour of your favourite beverage.

Groupon, who are producing the polish, said that it is real and that it tastes genuinely like Prosecco!

Just as a heads up, the nail varnish should not be used as a boost to a cocktail if your party is running dry. It’s made of alcohol, prosecco and artificial prosecco flavouring (so far so good) but it also propylene glycol, sodium saccharin, potassium aluminium silicate, titanium dioxide and iron oxide.

