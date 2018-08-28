Listen Live

Randy Dolphin Rubs Tourists The Wrong Way!

Its not the dolphins fault!

By Kool Mornings

Randy dolphin “rubbing itself against swimmers’  so officials were forced to close the beach at a French resort!

The extra excited mammal is causing trouble for tourists who were looking to cool off on a French beach –

The dolphin has been hanging around the Bay Brest for months, harassing swimmers, and even lifting a woman with his snout!

He’s a friendly dolphin as he’s been seen allowing swimmings to hitch a ride on his fin… However; he’s getting a little too friendly and officials fear that swimmers may be hurt by the animal just looking for a little action!

Experts say dolphins appear to have frequent recreational sex and sometimes display sexual behaviour towards other species – including humans.

