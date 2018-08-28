Randy Dolphin Rubs Tourists The Wrong Way!

Randy dolphin “rubbing itself against swimmers’ so officials were forced to close the beach at a French resort!

The extra excited mammal is causing trouble for tourists who were looking to cool off on a French beach –

The dolphin has been hanging around the Bay Brest for months, harassing swimmers, and even lifting a woman with his snout!

He’s a friendly dolphin as he’s been seen allowing swimmings to hitch a ride on his fin… However; he’s getting a little too friendly and officials fear that swimmers may be hurt by the animal just looking for a little action!

Experts say dolphins appear to have frequent recreational sex and sometimes display sexual behaviour towards other species – including humans.

The Sun UK