Rebel Wilson launches her own fashion line!

It’s a plus size clothing line that will be available in stores and online beginning in the fall of 2017.Rebel took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, uploading a photo of herself modelling a black V-neck top with choker detailing.

The brand will cater to women between sizes 14- 24 and will be stocked at US department stores Nordstrom, Dillards, Lord & Taylor and Dia & Co.

“I’m very excited to announce that I’m starting my own plus size clothing line called REBEL WILSON x ANGELS,” she wrote in the caption.