Reboot Of ‘Shrek’ And ‘Puss In Boots’ Is In The Works

Who’s ready for another Shrek movie? Its’ coming and word is that the spin off movie “Puss In Boots” is also coming!

Reports say that the studio is in talks with Mike Myers (who voices Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots) for future installments.

The first “Shrek” movie premiered in 2001, and three sequels have followed in the years since. The lone “Puss in Boots” movie came out in 2011 and is based on the cat character that appears in multiple “Shrek” movies.