Remember Glitter Gel from the 90’s?

The 90’s comeback continues. Have you noticed the chokers, centre-parted Hair and high waisted jeans… Now this…

Glitter body gel has been rebranded and people are losing their mind for it.

I remember it came in a tube and in all different colours…. In fact, I think there is still glitter stuck on me from the 90’s….

But just in case yours has rubbed off- have some Unicorn Snot….Because anything to do with Unicorns is cool-even their snot!

Unicorn snot is exactly like the glitter gel we grew up with– a clear gel loaded with glitter, that you can swipe on to your cheekbones, dab across your body, or paint on to your roots.

It’s sold by FCTRY, and is available in pink, purple, gold, silver, blue, and yellow.

What’s next, unicorn puke lip balm?