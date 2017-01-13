Robin Thicke is being accused of child abuse!

Robin Thicke has been accused of spanking and punching his six-year-old son in new legal documents filed in his bitter custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton. The papers allege how Thicke and Patton’s son, Julian, told school teachers that his pop-star father spanked him a number of times and even ‘punched’ him, a source close to the case allegedly told TMZ. Alan Thicke claims that Paula is upset that she was not invited to Alan Thickes funeral last month….

Movies out this weekend:

Patriots Day starring Mark Wahlberg

Monster Truck

Live By Night-starring Ben Affleck

The Book of Love- starring Jessica Biel

John Legend & Ariana Grande tapped for Theme song!

Peabo Bryson recorded “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion in 1991, and the cassette has lived in your mom’s basement ever since. It looks like John Legend and Ariana Grande will record the duet this time around for Disney’s Live Active version- due out in March….The Question is now when recording the theme, will Ariana put her twist on it or do her amazing impression of Celine Dion?