Roseanne Considering Forgoing Profits From Potential Spin-Off

The Roseanne reboot was cancelled, a lot of talks surfaced about a possible spin-off focusing on another family member. While that all sounds wonderful, if a spin-off were to happen, Roseanne would profit from the show! According to Page Six, Roseanne is seriously considering forgoing any profits from a new show!

A source close to the disgraced comic — who says she is “hunkered down” with her parents in Utah — tells us, “Roseanne feels so bad about her antics she is trying to figure out a way to help people harmed by the cancellation. She’s considering giving up financial and creative participation in a spinoff so the people she loves can have jobs. Barr holding on is a stumbling block.”

Roseanne was fired in May after she tweeted a very racist comment about Valerie Jarrett!