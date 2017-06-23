Listen Live

Ryan Seacrest’s American Idol deal has hit a snag.

But its not over money!

By Dirt/Divas

“American Idol”– have agreed on his salary … somewhere between $10 million and $15 million, substantially less than Katy Perry’s $25M pay check but definitely not chump change — but he wants more than a “Host” title.

Seacrest is asking for an Executive Producer credit…It’s unclear if Seacrest wants day-to-day responsibilities for producing the show…

Meanwhile producers are interested in Lionel Richie as a judge, but we’re told they won’t sign anyone else until they seal the deal with Seacrest.

