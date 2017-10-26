Samuel L Jackson will soon offer an on-line acting class…As a student of Samuel, you will learn how to break down a script, become one with the characters, improve audition skills and learn how to shmooze with the likes of hollywood…

The class will cost $90 US and will be available later this year. For $90, you will get 20 video lessons and the chance to submit questions to Jackson….The company that created this online program is MasterClass. It’t been around since 2015 and has featured career advice and tips from Christina Aguilera, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and Steve Martin.