Sarah Jessica Parker’s Clothing Line For Kids Is Now For Sale Online At The Gap!

Super Cute!

By Dirt/Divas

The collection is available for boys and girls from toddlers to kids sizes and accessories…Clothing ranges in price from $17 to $78.

The line is very clean, traditional almost with an 80’s sear catalogue feel to it.

Many of the items include embroidered rabbits or rabbit prints, inspired by Parker’s family tradition of saying “Rabbit, rabbit” on the first day of every month for good luck.

Sarah also designed a few pieces for mom also.

