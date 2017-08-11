Science Finds Kissing Your Child’s “Boo Boos” Actually Does Make Them Better

When your kid falls down or suffers some other SUPER minor injury and reacts like the world is ending, you probably pull the move that parents have been pulling for generations:

“Want me to kiss it and make it better?”

Well, believe it or not, a new study out of Chile found that when you kiss your kid’s “boo boos,” your saliva is actually doing MORE than just helping them psychologically.

The researchers found that your saliva has a protein called histatin-1, and it can help minor cuts and scratches heal BETTER and FASTER.

They say that also explains why cuts inside your mouth heal quicker than cuts on other spots on your body.

