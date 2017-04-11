Selena Gomez Makes a Huge Statement With New Tattoo

Selena Gomez and her colleagues Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman got matching tattoos over the weekend in honour of their project 13 Reasons Why. Gomez, Boe, and Dorman got semicolon tattoos on their forearms in reference to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, which are two heavy topics addressed on the show. Project Semicolon launched as a social media movement in 2013 to represent: ”Your story isn’t over.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has revealed he won’t leave his massive fortune to his children — as he fears it could “ruin them.”

Ramsay has 3 or 4 kids and is super rich estimated to be worth roughly $140 Million… He joins the group of dad’s like

Bill Gates and Simon Cowell who have chosen not to leave their wealth to their offspring. Gordon says his children will have to make their own way in life. “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he said. “The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.” Meanwhile, he added his children don’t sit with them in first class on family holidays as they “haven’t worked hard enough” to afford it yet.

It’s another royal wedding!

Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews. William, Kate and Prince Harry will all attend the high-profile wedding.

It’s not yet clear what role Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have in the wedding party of her only sister.

Adam Sandler’s kids don’t like his movies..

Adam Sandler had a good run in the 90’s and earlier 2000’s… Billy Madison, Big Daddy and his epic “The Chanukah Song” …

Adam Sandler has appeared in over 40 movies that have grossed over $2 billion at the box office…Now that he’s a parent himself, Sandler admits that even his own kids can’t sit through some of his movies. Sandler appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently to discuss his return to standup with a comedy tour presented by Netflix and his other current projects. When questioned by Ellen if he ever screens his films for his daughters, 10-year-old Sadie and 8-year-old Sunny, he responded in good humour.