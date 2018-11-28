Elf on the Shelf returns this Saturday to every child’s delight but to every parents worst nightmare having to strategically place this creepy little toy somewhere all in an effort to make your kids behave-because Santa is watching!

Dena Blizzard of the Off Broadway Show One Funny Mother has created the best thing ever!

Shiraz On The Shelf is an adult twist on Elf on the Shelf!

You hide the elf- have your kids hide the wine! Ok, maybe not- but still- how awesome would it be to wake up excited to find a glass of wine hidden for you?

The Shiraz on the Shelf sells for $29.99 and includes a wine glass and an inspirational adult Christmas poem!